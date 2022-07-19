Vinci to upgrade Cape Verde airports

São Vicente airport in Cape Verde

The contract covers four international airports (the capital city Praia, Sal, São Vicente and Boa Vista) and three domestic airports (São Nicolau, São Filipe and Maio).

Vinci Airports and its Portuguese subsidiary ANA (owning, respectively, 70% and 30% stakes in the concession company) will be responsible for financing, operating, maintaining, extending and upgrading the airports until 2063.

It is the first concession contract signed by Vinci Airports in Africa.

The financial arrangements for the project are expected to be finalised by mid-2023, when the new concession company will begin operating the airports.

Vinci’s plan is to help grow tourism in the islands as well as put in solar and wind power at the airports.

“Our shared vision is to boost the country’s tourism industry through a long-term growth strategy, “ said Nicolas Notebaert, CEO of Vinci Concessions and president of Vinci Airports. “Improving the airports’ links and performance will have a positive impact on the country. Vinci Airports is deeply committed to helping the Cape Verde archipelago realise its full potential over the course of this long-term partnership.”

