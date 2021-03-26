Vital gets £12m package at Oval Village

Artist's impression of Oval Village

Vital Energi has the design and build contract for services in block A, the first of seven blocks that Berkeley Homes is building for the development.

Berkeley’s Oval Village will ultimately have 1,309 apartments and 15,000 sqm of shops and offices on completion, It is being built next to the Oval cricket ground, on the site of the landmark gasholders.

Vital Energi will be installing the mechanical and electrical infrastructure for 344 apartments which are serviced by five cores and rise to 18 floors, as well as for a Tesco supermarket being built on site.

Vital Energi’s in-house mechanical and electrical design team took the project from the initial RIBA stage 4, through to RIBA stage 5 for the design, install and commissioning on Oval Village block A.

It has also completed the design for the building’s temporary energy centre, as well as the design and build of a buried district heating system.

Rob Callaghan, managing director of Vital Energi’s London and South division, said: “We truly believe in the benefits of good design at the preconstruction stage, and have continued to bolster our in-house design department so we can provide our clients with the whole design and build one stop shop.”

Berkeley Homes project director Graham Cook said: “Vital worked hard to secure the tender and have shown pragmatism and innovation in tackling the challenges so far.”

Oval Village block A is due for completion in August 2022.

