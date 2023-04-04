VolkerFitzpatrick breaks ground at Southampton airport

The 164-metre extension to the northern end of Southampton’s runway is expected to help the airport to attract new airlines and open up new services.
VolkerFitzpatrick is restricted to night-time working to avoid disruption to flight operations. Worked started on 3rd April and is scheduled to be completed on or around 17th August.
VolkerFitzpatrick managing director James Hindes said: “We are delighted to be given the opportunity to further strengthen our relationship with Southampton Airport. VolkerFitzpatrick provides a wide range of airport infrastructure works and our experienced project team is looking forward to expanding and future-proofing the runway at Southampton Airport."
