VolkerFitzpatrick breaks ground at Southampton airport

A ground-breaking photo-call was attended by (L to R) Eastleigh MP Paul Holmes, Eastleigh Borough Council leader Keith House and from VolkerFitzpatric Kevin Berry (operations director) James Hindes (MD) and Daniel Reynolds (project manager)

The 164-metre extension to the northern end of Southampton’s runway is expected to help the airport to attract new airlines and open up new services.

VolkerFitzpatrick is restricted to night-time working to avoid disruption to flight operations. Worked started on 3rd April and is scheduled to be completed on or around 17th August.

VolkerFitzpatrick managing director James Hindes said: “We are delighted to be given the opportunity to further strengthen our relationship with Southampton Airport. VolkerFitzpatrick provides a wide range of airport infrastructure works and our experienced project team is looking forward to expanding and future-proofing the runway at Southampton Airport."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk