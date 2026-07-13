VolkerFitzpatrick completes Arrow Point Bolton

The development comprises two high-specification units of 220,250 sq ft and 107,500 sq ft. unit features include 15-metre eaves, 82 HGV trailer bays, 32 dock levellers and five level-access doors, ensuring flexibility and efficiency for future occupiers.

The 220,250 sq ft unit is currently available to let through B8 Real Estate and Commercial Property Partners, while the 107,500 sq ft unit was pre-let to Heritage Trade Frames earlier this year.

Sustainability was at the heart of the design and delivery of Arrow Point Bolton, with the development targeting BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ and EPC A+ ratings. Originally contracted to achieve a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ certification and EPC A rating, the scheme has surpassed its sustainability objectives, reflecting its strong environmental credentials and energy-efficient design.

The development is strategically positioned close to the M61, providing excellent connectivity to regional and national motorways, as well as direct access to Manchester International Airport and the Port of Liverpool.

Arrow Point Bolton was designed to minimise its environmental impact while supporting long-term operational efficiency, with targeted credits focused on energy efficiency, sustainable transport and occupier wellbeing. The development also delivers a significant biodiversity net gain of 416%.

Alternative ground stabilisation techniques, such as roller dynamic compaction, reduced carbon impact by around 10% compared to traditional methods. Materials were also reused wherever possible, with crushed concrete from the site incorporated into sub-base works, reducing the need for imported aggregates and supporting a more circular approach. Construction net zero has been verified through Planet Mark.

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