VolkerFitzpatrick wins waterfront office job

The Apex is one of six mixed-use new builds forming the waterside Tribeca development in the heart of King’s Cross for developer Reef Group.

Following initial works in June to demolish the current structure on St Pancras Way, VolkerFitzpatrick’s crew will separate the structural slab from its neighbouring plot and then construct the new seven-storey Apex building.

The ground floor level will have reception, cafe and retail areas, while levels one to six will be for laboratory or office space. The building will also include a basement level with changing facilities, bicycle and plant storage and a roof with a plant enclosure to service the floors below.

Levels one to four will have balconies overlooking Regent’s Canal and a stepped back façade at level five will allow for an accessible terrace space. Due to the site’s proximity to the water, VolkerFitzpatrick needs to collaborate with The Canal & River Trust throughout the works.

The project is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2023.

