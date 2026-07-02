Volvo highlights electrification at London Climate Action Week

Matt Tallon, FM Conway, Mats Bredborg, Volvo CE, Ed Lea, Charge Fairy and Laura Villanueva, TfL

The meeting, convened with the Swedish Chamber of Commerce and the Embassy of Sweden, brought together policymakers, industry leaders, air quality advocates and researchers to address how to scale zero emission construction in cities.

The consensus among participants was unequivocal, Volvo said: the technology is proven - the challenge now is delivering it at scale. A central focus of the discussion was the continued impact of diesel-powered compact construction equipment, an overlooked source of urban air pollution. While covered by existing standards, weaker requirements for smaller engines mean these machines are not subject to the same stringent emission controls as larger equipment or on-road vehicles such as trucks and cars. In practice, this creates a gap in current air quality policy, allowing high-emitting machines to continue operating widely in cities.

These compact machines emit disproportionately high levels of nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particulate matter (PM), pollutants linked to serious health impacts including respiratory and cardiovascular disease. Because they operate at street level, often close to homes, schools and workplaces, their impact on public health is amplified.

In London alone, an estimated 5,000 diesel compact construction machines emit pollution equivalent to more than 100,000 diesel cars. Across the UK, air pollution continues to exceed health-based standards, with an estimated 94% of people exposed to levels significantly above World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, highlighting the scale of the ongoing public health challenge.

Electric construction equipment is already in use in pioneering cities worldwide. In central London, a 12-week trial with Transport for London (TfL), FM Conway and Volvo CE showed that electric machines can replace diesel without compromising performance, eliminating harmful tailpipe emissions and reducing noise. Since then, more sites in London have adopted zero-emission machines, supported by mobile charging.

However, progress remains too slow. While early deployments show what is possible, they fall short of the pace and scale needed to improve urban air quality.

Karin Svensson, head of sustainability at Volvo Group, said: “Zero‑emission construction is a clear opportunity to cut emissions and improve urban air quality without sacrificing performance. The technology exists — now we need the market conditions and collaboration to scale it.”

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