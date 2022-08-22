Warwick Ward opens new yard

Greatest asset

The new premises are in Barnsley, less than five miles from the company’s head office, and provide facilities for training new employees.

Warwick Ward was founded in Barnsley in 1970 by Warwick and Susan Ward. Today it is owned and managed by their sons Matthew and Ashley Ward.

The new premises house a ‘centre of excellence’ with the company's training department.

Operations director Matt Godhard said: "The opening of our new site, as our centre of excellence, takes us on the next step of our evolution. As part of this facility, we have our training academy, a dedicated area to help ensure that our team receive the best in industry training and development. It is a little bit of a cliché to say, 'our people are our greatest asset'. However, the business has gone from strength to strength over the last 50 years, which would not have been possible without the right team and culture."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk