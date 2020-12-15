Wates agrees to buy British for Havering projects

Construction has started on the redevelopment of Napier and New Plymouth House in Rainham

Havering Council and Wates Residential have marked the start of construction on the first site of their £1.5bn Twelve Estates regeneration programme.

Building around 3,500 new homes in the borough over the next 15 years is expected to double the amount of council rented accommodation and more than double the number of affordable homes.

Demolition work at the first site, Napier and New Plymouth House in Rainham, was completed in February. Site work has now started on construction of 197 flats in blocks of up to 10 storeys. All residents moved off the site to enable the project have been guaranteed the right to return to the new properties.

Wates has agreed that, wherever possible, it will only use products made in Britain for this project.

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council, said: “I am proud to be working with Wates Residential, as a partner who share this council’s ambition to buy British and help this country on our journey to recovery from Covid-19 and grasp all opportunities in a post-Brexit world.”

