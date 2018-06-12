Wates and Engie sign for £54m housing programme

At the contract signing are, left to right, Wates Living Space director John Flower, Your Housing directors Katy Mills and John

Your Housing Group, which owns and manages more than 28,000 homes, recently completed a two-year stock condition assessment with property specialist Savills.

Works will now begin in July on improving more than 6,000 of its homes. Wates and Engie will replace kitchens, bathrooms, boilers and heating.

Your Housing head of property services Richard Woolfall said: “The savings that will result from the planned investment will be used to realise our ambitious commitment to build 5,700 more new homes across the north of England over the next five years.”