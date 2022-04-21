Wates and Lendlease among Queen’s Award winners

Wates has been honoured with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the sustainable development category – a third win for the company, having previously won the award in 2011 and 2016.

“Wates Group Ltd is awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Sustainable Development because it clearly shows leadership in the construction sector, and the business can demonstrate how it is constantly evolving and developing its approach,” the citation said.

Supply Chain Sustainability School is also recognised in the sustainable development category. Launched in 2012, the school helps big construction companies collaborate on sustainability issues. Its website gives 50,000 registered users access to 3,000 learning resources, 400 virtual training sessions a year, and a range of benchmarking tools to support companies’ sustainability strategies.

Lendlease’s award was specifically for its BeOnsite social enterprise, which helps find work for people from excluded groups. It was recognised in the category of promoting opportunity through social mobility. BeOnsite has helped more than 950 people start a career in the construction industry since 2009.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk