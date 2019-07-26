Wates begins £9.4m Erith development

Artist's impression of the West Street scheme in Erith

Wates is building 42 mixed tenure affordable properties and a community garden.

Vacant buildings including a former car parts warehouse will be replaced with a contemporary low-rise design including seven homes for London Affordable Rent, 14 homes for London Living Rent and 21 homes for shared ownership sale. The plans also include a car park with electric charging points and community garden.

The first stage of the work will see foundations installed and work on the main structure will begin in autumn once groundworks are complete. The project is expected to be completed in January 2021.

This project follows the regeneration of neighbouring Larner Road into Erith Park by Wates Residential and Orbit. The former council estate was transformed and rebuilt into 587 new homes, with tower blocks replaced by a low-to-medium rise development of apartments and houses for affordable rent, shared ownership and market sale.

Wates Residential has also been appointed to help deliver Orbit’s proposed £95m regeneration of the Arthur Street housing estate in Bexley.

