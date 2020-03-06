Wates breaks ground on £23m school redevelopment

Drawing of the new dining facilities by LSI Architects

Wates is building a three-storey ‘superblock’, designed by LSI Architects with capacity for at least 1,050 secondary school pupils. The design incorporates large communal spaces, surrounded classrooms.

Following the completion of the new facilities, the school’s old buildings will be demolished with the area returned to sports fields in autumn 2022.

Wates is using some offsite manufacturing for the project, with modular elements for electrical, mechanical and plumbing services.

The ground breaking ceremony this week

Alec Jackman, business unit director at Wates Construction Southern Home Counties, said: “Wates is delivering six schools in the Thames Valley area as part of the DfE’s Priority School Building Programme (PSBP) Thames Valley A and B batches including Brakenhale School in Bracknell.

"Given this track record, it was great to see parents and stakeholders’ positive responses at the development’s public consultation, who were impressed with the design and reassured by our methods which minimise disruption and disturbance to residents and the school throughout construction.”

Different coloured render separates the different uses within

