Wates builds FM order book

Wates FM at work

Wates Facilities Management (FM) has been appointed to continue providing both planned and reactive building maintenance for Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains (HPP), Smart DCC, Think Money Group and West Midlands Police.

Wates will undertake a full range of FM services across more than 100 sites on contracts ranging from one to five years. Services will consist of both hard and soft FM solutions, including mechanical & electrical services, landscaping, pest control, plumbing, cleaning and security.

Wates FM has already worked for Mercedes AMG (HPP) for 14 years. It has now been appointed for a further three years with the potential for this to grow to five.

For Smart DCC – Capita’s smart meter subsidiary – Wates already had a four-year contract to service its Manchester and Nottingham premises. The deal is now rolled out nationwide.

Wates FM managing director James Gregg said: “Extending our work for existing clients is evidence that our service consistently goes above and beyond and shows the focus we put on how we work as well as what we do.”

Wates FM now manages more than 350 commercial properties, delivering services including statutory compliance, mechanical and electrical, building fabric maintenance, help desks and computer-aided facilities management (CAFM), as well as cleaning, security, catering, porterage and front-of-house through a mix of site based and mobile teams.

