Wates confirmed for Commonwealth Games pool

Signing the contract are, left to right Wates Construction MD Paul Chandler, Sandwell Council leader Yvonne Davies and councillor for safer communities Maria Crompton.

The contract award follows Wates’ appointment in spring 2019 to deliver pre-construction works for the leisure facility.

The project must be handed over by May 2022 as the venue is set to host the swimming and diving events of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Since Wates came on board project costs have increased from £62m to £73m.

As well as a 50-metre swimming pool, a 25-metre diving pool and a ‘community’ pool, the centre will have activity studios, two sports halls, a fitness suite, an indoor cycling studio and a football pitch.

Ground breaking took place in September 2019 to prepare the site for construction. Now the main construction contract has been signed.

“We’re pleased to sign the formal contract confirming our position as main contractor and now have two years of a challenging but hugely exciting build ahead of us,” said Wates Construction regional managing director John Carlin.

Wates is also currently building a £32.8m leisure centre in Braywick, Berkshire.

The Sandwell Aquatics Centre will host the swimming and diving events of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk