Wates director hands in his notice

Jason Knights

Jason Knights, managing director of SES Engineering Services (SES), has handed in his notice but is staying in post until a replacement is identified.

Jason Knights joined the Wates Group form Mace in 2010 as a regional services director for Wates Construction in London, before developing Wates’ in-house mechanical, engineering and plumbing (MEP) division, Wates Building Services.

He was appointed to the construction board in 2014, and became managing director of SES in 2017 after it was acquired from the Shepherd Group. I this role he also oversees the company’s offsite manufacturing facility, Prism.

It has yet to be confirmed what his next move is but Jason Knights said “the time is right to take on new challenges elsewhere”.

Wates Construction managing director Paul Chandler, his boss, said: “Since the Shepherd acquisition in 2015, SES has enjoyed steady growth and helped Wates broaden its offering with a truly industry-leading MEP specialism… After 10 great years, Jason has now decided to pursue other opportunities outside of the Wates Group, and we wish him the very best for his future endeavours. I would personally like to thank him for the support he has given to the construction board and for helping to establish SES as an acknowledged leader in its field.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk