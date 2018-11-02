Wates director joins Alumasc board

Stephen Beechey

He joins the Alumasc board in January as a sideline to his day job of group strategy director & managing director of government affairs at Wates Group. He joined Wates in 2010 from Laing O’Rourke.

Alumasc said that Stephen Beechey’s breadth of experience in the construction industry would “bring a new dimension” to its board.

Alumasc chairman John McCall said: "With his significant construction industry experience, Stephen is a valuable addition to the Group to support our ongoing strategic growth initiatives."