Fri November 02 2018

Wates director joins Alumasc board

1 hour Wates executive director Stephen Beechey is joining the board of Alumasc, the building products supplier, as a non-executive director.

Stephen Beechey
Stephen Beechey

He joins the Alumasc board in January as a sideline to his day job of group strategy director & managing director of government affairs at Wates Group. He joined Wates in 2010 from Laing O’Rourke.

Alumasc said that Stephen Beechey’s breadth of experience in the construction industry would “bring a new dimension” to its board.

Alumasc chairman John McCall said:  "With his significant construction industry experience, Stephen is a valuable addition to the Group to support our ongoing strategic growth initiatives."

