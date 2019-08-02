Wates FM picked to look after Bishopsgate skyscraper

110 Bishopsgate

Wates FM has been appointed to provide mechanical, electrical & plumbing (MEP) services at 110 Bishopsgate in London (formerly Heron Tower) – its first contract since the division was re-branded last month.

Wates FM will deliver MEP services at the 46-storey commercial skyscraper, supporting tenants on behalf of Heron International.

Formerly operating as Wates Smartspace, Wates FM has become part of Wates Property Services, combining with the group’s Living Space business.

James Gregg, managing director of Wates FM, said: “Our appointment to deliver MEP services at 110 Bishopsgate marks the largest FM appointment and is the first in our exciting new journey as Wates FM. The scale and quality of the services required for the contract reflect the high standards of delivery we are committed to providing.

“We have engaged closely with our client at 110 Bishopsgate to understand the challenges within this landmark building and this collaborative approach will be maintained throughout the contract’s duration to enable our team to build and deliver a building strategy of unrivalled standards.”

Wates FM currently manages more than 350 commercial properties, delivering services ranging from MEP and building maintenance to catering and cleaning.

