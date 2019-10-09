Wates' hotel clears planning

Architect of the Cruise Terminal Hotel is Brock Carmichael

Liverpool City Council appointed Wates back in September 2018 to build the Cruise Terminal Hotel, part of Peel L&P’s Liverpool Waters regeneration scheme. The project has now cleared planning.

The hotel was given approval at Liverpool City Council’s planning committee meeting on 8th October following submission for detailed planning in April this year.

The four-star hotel will support Liverpool’s new cruise liner terminal that is planned for Princes Dock.

Wates’ design team includes Brock Carmichael as architect, Curtins as civil & structural engineers, Ramboll as mechanical & electrical engineer and Planit as landscape architect.

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson said: “Liverpool should be the premier cruise destination on the west coast of the UK and our new terminal will underpin that ambition and make it a reality. This hotel is critical to the plan to create a world-class experience for the cruise companies and their passengers. The city is working with some of the very best in the construction industry to deliver the facilities and I’m delighted they’ve got the green light to start this hugely important scheme.”

