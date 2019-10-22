Wates in for York council housing

Wates Construction director David Wingfield (left) with York city councillor Denise Craghill

Lowfields Green is the first of eight sites included in City of York Council’s biggest house-building programme since the 1970s. The development will include a mix of sizes and tenures, from starter homes to property aimed at older residents.

Half will be council housing and half for shared ownership. In addition, the site includes six self-build plots with services provided and a community build by YorSpace providing 19 households the chance to have their own home.

Councillor Denise Craghill, executive member for housing and safer neighbourhoods, said: “We are committed to building high-quality homes at Lowfield Green and are delighted that we have secured Wates to build them. Their reputation for well-built homes matches our ambition as does their commitment to sustainable construction.”

David Wingfield, business unit director of Wates Construction North East and Yorkshire, said: “Our growing portfolio in York is a testament to our reputation as a trusted and expert contractor across a diverse range of sectors and to our close network of supply chain partners in the city and the wider North Yorkshire.

“Our team has worked closely with City of York Council to scope the Lowfield Green construction programme and ensure that this important new development is delivered efficiently and to an uncompromised standard for the people of York.”

The project team includes cost and project management by Turner & Townsend, architecture, landscape architecture, structural engineering and acoustics by BDP, and civil engineering and highways engineering by Curtins.

