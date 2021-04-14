Wates wins £50m emergency works framework

Wates Property Services will have to be on hand 24/7 for the next four years whenever emergency shoring, demolition or remedial works are need for dangerous buildings in the capital.

The contract was awarded by the London Dangerous Structures Consortium, which comprises more than 39 local authorities, including Dartford and Spelthorne.

The contract also contains a provision for specific planned maintenance works as and when required.

While the maximum value of the framework is given as £50m, this is anticipated as a worst-case scenario for the client. “The maximum estimated value has been provided to cover all unforeseen eventualities that may arise to buildings requiring a complexity of works over a long period of time,” the contract notice clarified. “However, it is unlikely the maximum value will be utilised.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk