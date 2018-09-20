Wates lands seventh Wellington Place contract

CGI of 4 Wellington Place

Developer MEPC has handed Wates the build of 4 Wellington Place, which will be Wates’ seventh building on the site, continuing six-year relationship between the contractor and developer.

Work is due to start on site in October and result in 153,000 sq ft of office accommodation, including up to 18,000 sq ft of ground floor retail and leisure space.

Once completed, 4 Wellington Place will be the ninth building to be completed in the wider Wellington Place masterplan, following on from the new regional government hub in buildings 7&8, which Wates is now building.

The overall development is funded through a joint venture between Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and Hermes Real Estate.

MEPC head of development Paul Pavia said: “Wellington Place has experienced an incredible period of growth over the last five years and that reflects well on the Leeds commercial property market and the region as a whole. We’re proud to be able to offer such high-quality buildings within stunning public realm that makes Wellington Place such an attractive place to do business.”

Paul Dodsworth, business unit director with Wates Construction North East & North West, said: “Having delivered multiple phases of this fantastic commercial development, it gives us great pride to be continuing our relationship with MEPC and to be working with them to serve the growing demands of the commercial property market in and around Leeds. We have an excellent team currently building Wellington Place 7&8 and very much look forward to expanding our presence on site.”