Wates on midlands recruitment drive

Wates Construction regional director John Carlin (left) and managing director Paul Chandler declare the new office open at a ribbon-cutting event on 16th February

Wates Construction has moved its midlands headquarters from Quinton Business Park in Birmingham to the Colmore District, near Snow Hill Station, in the city centre.

The company is now hiring for more than 40 roles across a range of disciplines, including project managers, quantity surveyors and bid writers to support projects across the midlands.

Wates is building a swimming complex in Sandwell and schools in Stratford, Atherstone and Coventry.

Regional director John Carlin said: “We are delivering some incredibly exciting projects in Birmingham and beyond, and this relocation puts us right at the heart of the city, enabling us to collaborate more closely with our partners as we expand further and continue to grow our team.”

