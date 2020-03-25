Wates orders 48-hour suspension

Wates plans to have its sites back up and running by Friday this week after a 48-hour pause.

“The government has advised that construction and housebuilding sites should remain open at the current time,” the company said.

“The health, safety and wellbeing of our people and the public has always been our top priority, and with that in mind, the Wates Group has decided to pause activity on all our construction, engineering, fit-out, housebuilding and planned maintenance projects for 48 hours from the close of business today (Tuesday 24th March).

“This decision has been taken to allow the new government-approved Site Operating Procedures, issued by the Construction Leadership Council on Monday, to be implemented across all our projects. It will allow time for plans to be produced that, amongst other things, will ensure everyone involved in our projects can observe social distancing guidelines.

“We are collaborating with our customers and our supply chain partners to ensure these plans can be implemented effectively. Our current expectation is that our projects will reopen on Friday 27th March, but we will keep this under constant review.”

