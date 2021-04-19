Wates picked for Stage B at Grahame Park

Wates will build five blocks of flats

Grahame Park, on the site of the old Hendon Aerodrome in Colindale, is the London Borough of Barnet’s largest housing estate.

Wates’ plot (Plot A) will provide 60 social rented homes ranging from one to five bedrooms and 149 one- and two-bedroom homes for shared ownership across five new blocks. The site is currently in the process of demolition with construction work expected to start on site in late autumn 2021 and to be completed by 2023.

Notting Hill Genesis has already completed Stage A of the £750m scheme, comprising nearly 700 homes, retail units, park improvements, construction of Barnet & Southgate College, a library, and new offices for Barnet council.

Wates’ appointment marks the beginning of Stage B of the Grahame Park project and forms the next part of the wider masterplan for the area, which includes more than 2,000 new homes, as well as open space, community and health facilities, a revitalised Heybourne Park and a new main street.

Notting Hill Genesis director Tracy Lavers said: “Having obtained planning approval for the Masterplan for Stage B of the regeneration last summer we are delighted to see our plans now starting to come to fruition. The appointment of Wates to build the first affordable homes in the next stage of the regeneration marks a major milestone in the project’s history and we could not have chosen a better partner.”

