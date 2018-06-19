Wates promotes Chandler to the board

Paul Chandler joined Wates from Skanska in January 2017 and promotion to the board and its executive committee comes in recognition of his impact on the business, said chairman James Wates.

Since joining Wates, Paul Chandler has helped grow the construction division to nearly £1bn turnover. The business won close to £3bn of new orders in 2017, with several substantial framework appointments.

“Paul has made a real impact since joining us at the start of 2017,” James Wates said. “He brings a set of skills and a wealth of experience that I believe will make a real contribution to the Board and to our continuing drive to make Wates an even more progressive, sustainable and high-performing business, which prioritises the needs of all our customers.”