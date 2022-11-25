Wates recruits northwest director from Balfour Beatty

Sarah Cooke

Sarah Cooke joins Wates from Balfour Beatty, which she joined in 2020 as national framework director.

Over the past 20 years she has worked in design roles at Lendlease and Thomas Vale and has had stints as pore-construction director at both Galliford Try and Morgan Sindall.

In her new role she will be responsible for leading Wates’ northwest operations, strengthening relations with frameworks such as CCS and Procure North West, and managing the delivery of projects.

Her appointment follows the move of Dave Saville, who was appointed as managing director of Wates Construction North earlier this year.

Dave Saville said: “We have firm ambitions to reach a £150m turnover in the northwest by 2025 and Sarah’s appointment will absolutely support us reaching this goal. Her experience working for national customers with a regional focus will be indispensable as we look to expand the sectors we work in and increase our pipeline with national organisations like the NHS and Ministry of Justice.”

Sarah Cooke said: “The northwest has a rich pipeline of current and potential development and I’m excited to be operating in the region again for a contractor that has such solid values clearly evident throughout its business. With a strong focus on customer relationships and delivering a quality product, safely, our aspirations to grow the business will develop over the next two to three years and I’m looking forward to leading this expansion.”

