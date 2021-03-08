Wates recruits strategy director

Inna Lim

Inna Lim will work with managing director Rob Clifford to help establish the position of Wates Integrated Construction Services (WICS) in the market.

WICS was formed last year, bringing together SES Engineering Services, Wates Building Services and the Prism off site manufacturing operation, to champion emerging technologies, innovation and modern methods of construction.

Inna Lim joins from Skanska UK, where she worked for nearly nine years, latterly in charge of risk and strategy. She will be based at the firm’s London office on Drummond Street.

“What a great time to be not only joining Wates, but specifically Wates Integrated Construction Services, in such a unique period of change for our industry and economy,” she said.

“Having spent the last 10 years in this industry, I believe we are about to enter into a period where our sector will experience the fastest technological progress to date. I am extremely pleased to see that WICS has already achieved such a solid foundation ready to build on.”

WCIS managing director Rob Clifford said: “We believe that Inna, with her proven track record, will be a superb addition to the WICS team. Her extensive experience in leadership, business strategy and planning make her ideal for this important role which will prove crucial in how WICS evolves and supports our customers in the future,” he said.

“At Wates we are committed to continuously evolving our business and offering. The newly formed WICS will be a catalyst for enhancing and connecting up our capability, enabling us to become more sustainable, more profitable and more progressive as we modernise our group and make it fit for the future.”

