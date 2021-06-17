Wates Residential recruits production director

Nick Williams

Nick Williams has joined Wates Residential in the new role of production director, reporting to executive managing director Helen Bunch.

He will be accountable for the delivery of more than 5,000 homes that are in the firm’s development pipeline, as well as a further 1,700 homes through contracting projects for public sector customers such as Hounslow, Winchester and Wokingham councils.

Between 2005 and 2011 Nick Williams worked for the Candy brothers as director of their One Hyde Park residential development in Knightsbridge, seeing it through from inception to completion. Since 2013 then he was worked for Pocket Living, latterly as chief development officer.

Helen Bunch said: “As Wates Residential’s development and contracting pipeline goes from strength to strength we will be investing in our teams, and the creation of the new production director role is testament to our recent success.

“Nick has a proven track record in delivering major multi-phase urban regeneration and residential schemes, and his experience will help guarantee our continued focus on excellent operational delivery for our partners to safely create great places to for people to live.”

Nick Williams himself said: “Over the coming weeks I will be getting out on site to see at first hand the great homes that Wates Residential is delivering for its local authority and registered provider partners and working with the board to strengthen the growth plans of the business.”

Wates Residential is involved in joint venture partnerships with the London Boroughs of Havering and Harrow. It has also recently announced its appointment by Be First to build 386 homes in the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham and by Notting Hill Genesis to deliver the first 209 mixed tenure homes of the next stage of the regeneration of Grahame Park, Barnet’s largest housing estate. In 2020, Wates Residential accounted for 60% of all new work won across the Wates Group.

