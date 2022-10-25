Wates signs with the Shots

Aldershot Town chair Shahid Azeem (centre) flanked by the Wates team of (left to right) management trainee Will Cross, MD David Brocklebank, commercial director Adam Randall and land manager Camilla Budd

National league club Aldershot Town has been planning to redevelop its EBB Stadium, formerly the Recreation Ground, for several years.

The sale of the new homes is expected to generate money to improved facilities for the football club.

Under the new agreement, Wates Partnerships take responsibility for securing planning permission for both the stadium works and the residential development. It will work alongside key stakeholders to realise the project, including, the club and its supporters.

A planning application is expected to be submitted to Rushmoor Borough Council in 2023 after a period of local consultation.

Wates Partnerships director Craig Horn said: “This is an important project for the Partnerships team at Wates and the result of many months of hard work. We’re proud to be working with Aldershot Town FC on this project. We are very much looking forward to progressing plans to provide new club facilities and new homes, which will secure the football clubs’ future as a real community asset.”

Aldershot Town FC chair Shahid Azeem said that hooking up with a developer would “secure the future and provide sustainable opportunities” for the club, nicknamed the Shots.

He added: “This is a really exciting time for the club. Whilst I know results are important on the pitch, having this signed agreement will protect the future of the football club.”

Rushmoor Borough Council leader David Clifford said: “We look forward to working with both parties to realise the exciting plans that they have.”

