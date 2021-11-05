Wates starts £140m Bristol office scheme

Artist's impression of 4 Glass Wharf

4 Glass Wharf is an eight-storey, 212,000 sq ft building being developed in Bristol’s Temple Quarter by Candour and EPISO 5, a fund advised by Tristan Capital Partners.

Wates Construction, which previously built the adjacent 3 Glass Wharf, has been appointed main contractor. Completion is scheduled for the back end of 2023.

The speculative development is designed to flexibility, with open and reconfigurable spaces ranging between 10,000 – 30,000 sq ft. All floors can be subdivided into four separate tenancies.

The building is targeting a BREEAM Outstanding and WELL Core Platinum certifications alongside an EPC ‘A’ Rating. More than 290 cycle stations will be on site along with changing rooms with 26 showers.

Candour co-founder Toby Pentecost said: “We are committed to setting an example in sustainable development and delivering outstanding workspace for Bristol city centre.”

