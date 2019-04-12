Wates starts £21m Middlesbrough halls job

Staff from client and contractor assemble to mark ground breaking at Cornell Quarter

The £21.4m Cornell Quarter development is a 300-bedroom residential complex for students, arranged across 48 cluster apartments with communal facilities.

Wates has now broken ground on the 8,286 m2 scheme off Woodlands Road and Southfield Road in Middlesbrough. Construction is expected to be completed by late summer 2020.

Wates’ contract was procured via the Scape Venture framework and is the largest to be procured since the framework, set up for privately funded projects, was established in 2014.

Wates has deployed the team that completed construction of the university's National Horizons Centre last month, a centre for the bioscience industries in Darlington. Both the National Horizons Centre and Cornell Quarter developments form part of Teesside University’s £300m campus masterplan, a 10-year programme launched in 2017.

Wates regional director David Wingfield said: “The team...did an amazing job at the National Horizons Centre and we are very proud to be continuing our work with Teesside University at Cornell and growing our business’ presence across the northeast.

“Cornell has been taken from project inception to site in just six months and this efficiency is a huge testament to our team’s expertise and the strength of our relationship with the university.”