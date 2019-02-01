Wates digs turf on Wandsworth council housing

Contractor and council representatives pose for ground breaking

Wates is building 21 new homes on the Putney Vale Estate as part of the council’s ‘Building Wandsworth Homes for Wandsworth People’ programme

Wates Residential was selected by the council last year following a competitive tender process and has been undertaking preparatory works on the site since August 2018. The main construction phase began this week, with completion of the scheme due in spring 2020.

The site was previously occupied by the vacant Stag House Community Youth Centre, which was replaced as the estate’s community centre by the refurbished Newlands Hall in 2011.

The site is being redeveloped to provide 10 self-contained homes for those with physical and learning disabilities, including accommodation for an on-site support officer. The remaining 11 homes will be made available for residents who want to downsize, freeing up their homes for other households in need of social rent housing.

Wates Residential managing director Paul Nicholls said: “It is great to see local authorities like Wandsworth building again on brownfield sites and to be a part of this.”