Wates targets healthcare

Recent healthcare projects include the Quadram Institute in Norwich

The team will be headed by Simon Kydd, currently head of healthcare at WSP. Kydd, who will take up his role on 1st September, will be joined by Bonnie Chu as healthcare design director and Scott Machin as healthcare bid manager. The team, which will report to group public sector director Steve Beechey, will be joined by a framework manager to be announced soon.

The family-owned construction, property services and residential development business has recently completed projects including the £79.9m renovation of the headquarters of the Royal College of Surgeons, in London; a 72-bed mental health facility, Foss Park Hospital, for Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust; clinical facilities at the Quadram Institute in Norwich; and a 176-bed intensive care unit for the Royal London Hospital, completed last year in just five weeks during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic for St Barts NHS Hospital Trust.

It offers an integrated service that brings together its Coventry-based offsite manufacturing facility, Prism, with its construction, property management and refurbishment.

Wates Construction Group executive managing director Paul Chandler said: “Today’s announcement represents a major investment in the future for Wates, and I am particularly pleased that someone of Simon’s calibre has joined us to help lead our efforts to build on our presence in the healthcare sector.

“The expertise and experience of our senior healthcare team, all with significant experience of delivering complex healthcare facilities, combined with the group’s industry-leading construction, engineering and fit-out capabilities, means Wates now has the capabilities to be one of the market’s leading providers of complex primary healthcare projects.”

The new team - Simon Kydd, Bonnie Chu and Scott Machin

Kydd added: “As the healthcare sector moves to deliver the New Hospitals Programme, and learns from the response to the pandemic, I am excited to be joining a company whose values so closely align with my own, delivering an end-to-end service that considers outcome and quality of space for the end user from day one. As Wates expands its healthcare offering, leveraging its pioneering approaches to modern methods of construction and net zero carbon, I know we can be a market leader within the sector and offer genuine value to the NHS.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk