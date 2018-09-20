BibbyBibby
Fri September 21 2018

Wates to redevelop Stockport College campus

20 hours Wates Construction has been appointed to carry out a £16m redevelopment of Stockport College’s Wellington Road campus in the town centre.

The campus redevelopment has been designed by Project 3 Architects
The campus redevelopment has been designed by Project 3 Architects

Wates will build a new courtyard, improved pedestrian routes and campus access, a new visitor entrance and a new business centre. It will also modernise existing buildings.

The redevelopment, designed by Project 3 Architects, forms part of the merger of Stockport College and Trafford College. Each college is retaining its own names and campus sites, but are coming together as ‘a hub for learning’.

Wates was appointed to the project via the North West Construction Hub‘s (NWCH) construction frameworks.

“ We have a longstanding presence in Stockport having completed the college’s construction and engineering workshops back in 2010 and more recently, building Redrock, the town’s new £45m leisure development,” said Paul Dodsworth, regional business unit director at Wates Construction.

