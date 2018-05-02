News » Over £20m » Wates wins £58m Nottingham college scheme » published 2 May 2018
Wates wins £58m Nottingham college scheme
Wates Construction has been appointed to build the City Hub building for Nottingham College.
Nottingham College was formed through a merger of the city’s New College and Central College in June 2017.
The City Hub campus building will be built on disused brownfield land next to the Broadmarsh Centre and tram overpass at the foot of Lace Market Cliff. It is in a designated regeneration zone called the Southern Gateway, a wider council-led initiative to improve the southern part of the city centre. The intu Broadmarsh shopping centre, car park and surrounding road space will be completely redeveloped as part of the £250m regeneration.
Work on the £58m College City Hub is due to start this summer with completion expected in 2020. The six-storey building will house student facilities, classrooms and community amenities including a restaurant, cafe, and a new performing arts centre.
The contract was procured through the Scape major works framework. The building's designer is Bond Bryan Architects.
Wates Construction director John Carlin said: “We are very proud to have secured the contract to build what will be an exceptional centre for education in the East Midlands. As well as being a superior facility for students, the Hub will also be of excellent use for community groups and the business sector and will play a key role in creating a new destination within the city centre.”
This article was published on 2 May 2018 (last updated on 2 May 2018).