Wates wins London council maintenance deal

Wates Living Space will carry out a programme of repairs and maintenance on 7,000 council homes across the W11, W6 and W14 postcode areas of Hammersmith between 17th April 2019 and summer 2020.

Wates’ appointment follows Hammersmith & Fulham Council’s move to bring its housing repair service in-house in October 2018 having brought to an end its ten-year contract with Mitie.

Mitie was previously responsible for maintenance of Hammersmith & Fulham’s entire 17,000 unit council housing stock. The council announced a restructure in October 2018, bringing control back in house, setting up a direct labour organisation, supported by new contractors to deliver repairs.

Wates Living Space managing director David Morgan said: “The management of repairs and maintenance of this scale requires a methodical and meticulous approach and we have worked closely with the team at Hammersmith & Fulham Council to understand how they’d like their new in-house service to be delivered for tenants and leaseholders. As is always the case, listening to the feedback of residents is fundamental to this process to enable us to provide them with the level of service they both want and deserve. A core part of this contract will be our network of local supply chain partners, with whom we are working to mobilise the best service possible from day one of the contract.”