CGI of the the Shuttleworth Road development

Wates Residential has been selected for the Shuttleworth Road development to provide an additional 71 affordable homes. Work started here in June.

This work forms part of the council’s wider Winstanley and York Road Estates regeneration programme that is being delivered over the next 10 years by Taylor Wimpey.

At the other end of the borough Wates Residential is developing 21 new homes in Stag Lane. This project is due to start in August.