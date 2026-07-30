Watkin Jones wins £60m in new work

The residential-for-rent specialist attributed the deals to increased investor demand to improve compliance, resident experience and operational performance, driving growth in its Refresh work. Under this approach, Watkin Jones has won appointments in Birmingham, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Glasgow.

Outside refreshment work on these PBSAs, the company has been selected by Marick Real Estate to deliver the redevelopment of 38-40 George Street into Staycity Wilde Oxford, a new 145-unit lifestyle aparthotel.

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