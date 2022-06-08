Webuild reaches milestone on Romanian bridge

Its work to raise the deck segments into position for the Braila Bridge in Romania has passed the two-thirds point.

The 1,120m-long steel deck of Braila Bridge’s main span over the River Danube is being raised in sections.

More than 250 workers and technicians have hoisted into place 62 of the 86 segments that will make up the deck. Each segment weighs an average of 260 tonnes and measures 25m wide, 32m long and 3.2m high.

A lifting beam near the factory where the segments are made places them on barges that then travel 7km along the river. Once they arrive under the bridge, the segments are lifted to their final position on permanent hangers.

The project, which has been commissioned by state company CNAIR on behalf of Romania’s Ministry of Infrastructure, is being built by a joint-venture led by Webuild and financed by the Operational Programme for Large Infrastructure.

The 1,975m-long bridge’s 1,120m main span is flanked by lateral spans of 490m and 365m. There are also 90m-long access viaducts on each side.

