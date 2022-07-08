Wessels Rijssen to build Utrecht apartment complex

The building will contain 200 apartments and will be fitted with solar panels and a green roof

The client is a partnership of developers Altera and Beneluxlaan Utrecht CV – the contract value has not been disclosed.

The building will comprise 78 three-bedroom and 122 two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 570sq ft to 904sq ft. In addition, the building will include approximately 6,500sq ft of commercial space, 87 parking spaces (including charging points) and 667 bicycle parking spaces.

The building will be fitted with solar panels linked to a system that will deliver heat and cooling to residential and commercial spaces using a power plant located centrally in the building.

A green roof will reduce heat stress inside the building and will provide water buffering to mitigate the risk of flooding.

Wessels Rijssen director Johan Koenderink said that the contractor will make use of VolkerWessels’ BouwHub logistics centre located on the outskirts of Utrecht: "All the necessary building materials will be transported to the BouwHub [and] from the BouwHub, the entire logistical process of the construction chain, from supplier to building site, will be arranged.

“The suppliers are unloaded without waiting times, the deliveries are prepared in day packages and these are transported to the building project in the most intelligent way,” added Koenderink.

According to Koenderink this arrangement will mean fewer trips to and from the construction site, less inconvenience for local residents, lower transport costs, lower CO 2 and nitrogen emissions and a faster construction time.

Work is scheduled to start on site in August 2022.

