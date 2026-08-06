West Yorks councils put a price to road works

The schemes aim to educe the impact of works on the highway and delays by encouraging organisations to schedule works outside peak periods, and to collaborate or work more efficiently.

The three councils have worked together and each secured Department for Transport approval for their schemes.

Along with adopting a consistent approach to charging and common principles, they are launching their schemes simultaneously to make it easier for organisations when applying to carry out works. The consistent approach will also help iron out any issues where works may need to be carried out near to council boundaries and affect road users travelling across more than one area.

Alongside reducing disruption and delays during peak times, the schemes aim to help reduce carbon emissions while also improving the reliability of public transport by protecting key bus routes.

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