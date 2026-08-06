Watkin Jones completes Belfast development

The project aims to significantly increase the supply professionally managed rental housing within Belfast’s city centre. It is the largest residential scheme delivered in Belfast in recent years, and Northern Ireland’s first large scale BTR development.

Loftlines will form part of L&G’s growing BTR portfolio, marking its first scheme in Northern Ireland and adding a high-quality development to its platform. The scheme reflects L&G’s wider strategy of using long-term institutional capital to support new rental housing in areas of strong demand, building on more than £4bn deployed through its BTR strategy across 12 UK cities.

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