Deeley completes new Midlands HQ for Bloor

The new two-storey HQ will be a base for 50 employees, with capacity to train and develop new members of staff. The building aimed for BREEAM Excellent certification, with 160 solar panels, 20 electric vehicle charging points, permeable paving and a sustainable urban drainage system.

Paul Degg, regional managing director for Bloor Homes' Midlands region, said: "This represents a new chapter for Bloor Homes Midlands; the investment we have in our teams and creating the right environment for collaboration is important as we continue to deliver high quality new homes and communities across the region.

"We have created a workspace that not only reflects modern working practices and meets our needs today, but also futureproofs the way our teams will work for years to come. Here's to the next chapter from our new home."

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