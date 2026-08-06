SER trials hydrogen add on power

SER trialed the system over nine months, on a 35t Volvo excavator and an 18t loading shovel. The results were monitored using the excavator manufacturer's telematics, starting with a three month baseline prior to installatian and six months of monitoring post-installation.

During the six-month active monitoring, the excavator showed consistent fuel savings. Based on annual operating hours of 2,000, SER estimates that thousands of litres of fuel and over 10 tonnes of CO2 could be saved, offering a strong return on investment for users in addition to emissions reductions. In peak conditions, savings of over 25% were recorded.

The loading shovel trial also showed an overall reduction during the six-month period, with savings of over 10% in some cases compared with a traditional machine operating under the same conditions.

Operators noted stronger torque, smoother operation, and quieter engine behaviour across both machines.

“We are taking a pragmatic approach to decarbonisation," said Mark Need, sales manager for Scotland and the north of England at SER. “While the industry waits for large-scale electric or full-hydrogen solutions to become commercially viable for heavy earthmoving — especially in remote locations — this trial proves our customers can use Ultimate Cell to reduce their impact today. It strengthens sustainability proposals for contractors tendering for major infrastructure projects.

The non-invasive retrofit system draws a low amperage from the engine battery to split an electrolyte fluid into hydrogen and oxygen, which are then injected into the engine air intake in controlled, small amounts.

These gases act as a catalyst to accelerate combustion for a more complete fuel burn that enables the engine to generate higher torque from the same volume of diesel with significantly less soot.

Over time, the high-temperature chemical reaction of the hydrogen helps to gradually strip existing carbon deposits from the engine, which may also contribute to a reduction in carbon build-up.

The system requires no additional operator training and can only be seen when the engine cover is opened. The only maintenance required is electrolyte replacement, typically required at extended operating intervals and only takes minutes. The fuel cells can be easily removed to return equipment to the original OEM condition or transferred to other machines.

SER is now offering customers the option of using machines with Ultimate Cell installed, helping them meet client ESG requirements.

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