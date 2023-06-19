Westminster Uni plans £30m hub project

Westminster University has published a prior information notice (PIN) instigating a supplier engagement process seeking supplier interest and input to assist with the development of tender documentation.

The project involves the demolition of an existing building in central London, construction and fit out of a new student hub facility of up to seven storeys high, with connections into existing buildings.

Site access and logistics are described as challenging.

Estimated floor area of new build and refurbishment aspects is 6,437 sqm.

The closing date is 17th September 2023.

