Weston plots £33m Essex village scheme

Plans for Thornwood Park

Weston Homes has exchanged contracts to acquire a 10.36 acre site in Thornwood, near Epping.

Its designs for Thornwood Park show 62 family homes with gardens around streets and crescents, with landscaping, community orchard, parking and 4.7 acres of public open space in the form of a pocket park.

The deal to purchase the Thornwood village site, located off High Road, is subject to planning. There is already a resolution to grant outline planning permission. The site is currently occupied by redundant residential property, outbuildings and a clay pigeon shooting facility.

The purchase of this site in Epping is the first of a series of site acquisitions currently in negotiations that form part of Weston Homes plans, announced in November 2022, to invest up to £500m in strategic land acquisitions over the next five years. Even before this expansion, Weston already has a £2.13bn portfolio of pipeline developments across London and the southeast, with more than 7,500 new homes.

Chairman and manging director Bob Weston said: “The acquisition of the Thornwood village site in Epping will enable Weston Homes to deliver a new residential scheme of family houses perfect for first time buyers, young couples and families. This new development in the London commuter region is part of our ongoing major growth and expansion. The business has a highly diverse range of developments across London and the southeast, including traditional housing and major landmark mixed use schemes.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk