Wilbraham takes over from Wates as BRE chair

Phil Wilbraham takes over at the BRE Trust from Sir James Wates, who has been chairman since 2014.

The BRE Trust is a charity set up in 1997 to oversee the Building Research Establishment in Watford and its sister organisation, BRE Global.

Phil Wilbraham retired last year after 18 years with Heathrow Airport, leading the £4.3bn construction of Terminal Five and then the planning for a third runway. Before this, he was director of civil engineering with TPS Consult.

He has been a trustee of the BRE Trust since 2018.

He said: “I am proud to lead the trust at this crucial time, as the organisation modernises and prepares to make a crucial contribution to the new building safety regime. The trust continues to support innovation underpinned by science, and as BRE celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, the importance of both protecting knowledge and looking to the future is paramount. I thank Sir James warmly for his contribution and skilful leadership of the Trust since 2014.”

Sir James Wates said: “I’m delighted that Phil Wilbraham has been appointed to take on the Chairmanship of the BRE Trust. He has been an excellent Trustee, bringing a wealth of business experience to the table during his time on the board and he will make an excellent Chair. I wish him and the Trust every success going forward.”

