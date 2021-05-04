Willmott Dixon brings in SES for Melton 2

The three-storey building has been designed by Bond Bryan

SES will supply and install mechanical, electrical and plumbing services on the new £20m police operational support building on the Melton West business park, near Hull.

This is the seventh blue-light subcontract that Willmott Dixon has handed to SES, part of Wates Group, in recent years.

The three-storey building has been designed by architect Bond Bryan. Called Melton 2, it provides an additional 9,500 sqm alongside an existing police building, called Melton 1.

The building has been designed to be energy efficient, with a high-performance envelope, air-source heat pumps for space heating and hot water, mechanical ventilation thermal heat recovery and solar panels.

SES managing director Steve Joyce said: “Over the past five years SES and Willmott Dixon have developed a great relationship working seamlessly to successfully deliver seven state-of-the-art schemes for forces throughout the UK. I am delighted that we have this latest opportunity to create a new support building on behalf of Humberside Police.

“I’m confident that the project will benefit greatly from our combined experience and SES’ early contribution at the design stage, coupled with our offsite capabilities will greatly assist the build programme, saving many labour hours and reducing the scheme’s carbon footprint as well as minimising the risk of accidents while on site.”

Willmott Dixon regional managing director Anthony Dillon added: “With our shared experience of working on this type of scheme SES will ensure that we deliver a building designed to meet the needs and growing demands of policing in the region for many years to come.”

SES is set to start on site imminently and complete its programme of works in 36 weeks.

The Melton facility is being delivered under a joint venture between Humberside Police Force and Melton West landowners Wykeland Group. Overall completion is expected in January 2022.

