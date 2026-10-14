Willmott Dixon chosen for Huddersfield Market regeneration

The market is undergoing a £16.5m redevelopment project, with Willmott Dixon due to deliver £14.9m of construction works when the contractor gets underway this month. Completion is scheduled for Spring 2028.

The project will see the creation of a new hospitality offering at the market, originally built in 1887, with a new market café, hot food units, a mezzanine seating area and bar. Externally, the market will benefit from timber and cast iron frame repairs, a full re-paint and new curtain walling to replace the existing roller shutters. The adjoining annex building will undergo an internal demolition with a new office for the market team and public restroom facilities to be installed.

The regeneration will also include essential repairs and restoration, including reinstating its original colour scheme of traditional reds, pinks, and creams, honouring the building’s heritage.

New automated entrances and the addition of accessible WCs, changing places and shower rooms will provide better accessibility.

As part of the works, Willmott Dixon has created a temporary market structure adjacent to the site to accommodate the market traders.

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