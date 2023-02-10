Willmott Dixon chosen to build Hinckley primary school

Artist's impression of Hollycroft Primary School

Willmott Dixon has won £8.5m contract to build a new 210-place primary school on Normandy Way on the outskirts of Hinckley.

To be called Hollycroft Primary School, it is a key element in the 10-year Normandy Way development where house-builder Bloor Homes is creating a new community with 850 homes, shops and community facilities.

The timber-framed building is targeting a BREEAM Excellent energy performance rating, with enhanced fabric walls, floors and roof as well as enhanced performance windows

Offsite manufacturing will also reduce the number of deliveries to site and is projected to halve the construction schedule.

Willmott Dixon director Nick Heath said: “All over the country, buildings of old have not been designed with the future in mind, and this is where our pioneering approach is reinventing standards. Our Energy Synergy process will help expose any potential performance gap for the council and consequently offer the opportunity to drive down operational costs – a win for the client and for the environment.”

Cllr Deborah Taylor, Leicestershire County Council lead member for children and families, said: “I’m proud to say it will be the first Leicestershire school that will be carbon neutral and pupils that attend will learn in an environment that uses renewable energy, has an ‘A’ energy rating and the latest interactive learning equipment. We hope children will love learning in the new building.”

The school will be run by the Oadby, Wigston and Leicestershire Schools (OWLS) Academy Trust.

